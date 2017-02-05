Super Bowl Game Day Turns Into Lesbian Bliss

Kristen Stewart Flaunts Newfound Sexuality in Steamy SNL Skit (See!)

turns the Super Bowl into a steamy game of her own in a sexually charged “Saturday Night Live” skit. It plays off the male-bonding over football with a little female bonding in the kitchen.

Last July, Stewart came out as a lesbian-or sexually self-defined as some call it–in a magazine interview.

At the time she professed to be “in love” with her gal pal Alicia Cargile. But since then she’s catted around quite a bit.

Her alleged flings include singer Lyndsey Gunnulfsen, model Stella Maxwell and French singer Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski.

More recently she’s been linked to another singer, St. Vincent, , aka Annie Clark, who is 10 years her senior.

The skit starts out as a straight-forward television commercial for “Totinos” a greasy snack food. SNL castmember Vanessa Bayer plays a straight-laced housewife, who’s whipping up some snacks for her husband and his rowdy friends.

Another pal shows up with his sister in tow. That’s when sparks fly. Kristen plays the sister, a seductive lesbian.

It’s love at first sight with Bayer’s character. As the boys whoop and holler in the living room, Stewart and Bayer melt into their own world of sensuality and bliss.

Meanwhile, the guys grow increasingly impatient for their Totinos.

“What are they doing back there making out,” shouts one.

If they only knew.

