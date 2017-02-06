Showed off Flexibility, Athleticism, Daring

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Fantastic; Diet, Workout That Got Her There (videos!)

showed off her super sexy body during the Super Bowl halftime show last night (Oct. 22). She sang her her classic songs with a lithe performance. Here’s the diet and workout routine that got her there.

She turned in a high-energy performance, wearing a sexy glittery body suit that flash her sequined bodysuit, highlighting her taut curves.

Gaga didn’t hold back and opened her act from atop the stadium with some daring aerobatics that showed off her flexibility, athleticism and toned physique.

She opened with classic hit “Poker Face,” as she descended to the stage by two wires, singing the whole way.

Gaga did not lip-sync any of her performance.

Once on stage, she was joined by an army of backup dancers for her song “Born this Way,” a celebration of diversity. That’s about as political as Gaga got on the evening.

There were concerns that she would use the platform to protest President Trump.

She followed up with “Telephone” and “Just Dance.”

She cooled things down at the piano for “A Million Reasons,” then changed costumes and rejoined her dancers for “Bad Romance.”

There show was heavy on fireworks, and for the first time drones. The audience also participated in the light show.

The 30-year-old singer went into overdrive over the summer to get in shape for her Super Bowl performance. She looked like she is in the best shape of her life.

She slimmed down using a low-glycemic diet and yoga workouts, as Celebrity Health Fitness has previously reported.

A low-glycemic diet accelerates weight loss, boosts metabolism and prevents diabetes, according to Rob Thompson, author of “The Insulin Resistance Solution.”

Yoga has been part of Gaga’s core exercise routines for years. “I’ve got to work out every day, and I work out hung over if I am hung over,” she said in a recent interview.

Beside yoga, she stays motivated by cross-training to mix things up.

In all, she lost 25 pounds, most of which she gained in 2013 binge-eating pizza and pasta at her parents’ Italian restaurant in New York City.

While Gaga wasn’t bothered by her weight gain, social media trolls viciously fat-shamed her. She fought back on Twitter with words of encouragement for all plus-size girls.

“To all the girls that think you’re ugly because you’re not a size 0, you’re the beautiful one. It’s society who’s ugly,” she wrote.

Gaga recently split from fiance Taylor Kinney earlier this year, but looked like she had it all together on the show.

Gaga recently split from fiance Taylor Kinney earlier this year, but looked like she had it all together on the show.