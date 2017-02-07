Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

COMEDY

Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn Team Up in New 'Snatched' Trailer (watch!)

Cautionary Comedy About 3rd World Aventures

By , February 7th, 2017

Amy Shumer Goldie Hawn

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are hilarious in a new trailer for ‘Snatched,’ a comedy about Third World vacations. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn team up for a comedy romp in a new trailer for their upcoming movie “Snatched.” It should make anyone think twice about taking an exotic Third World vacation where life outside the luxury resort isn’t what it seems.

Schumer’s character Emily drags her mother, played by Hawn, along on her vacation.

Just when everything seems to be going so right–Emily lands a hunk–things turn drastically wrong. The intrepid duo is kidnapped and held for ransom.

Jonathan Levine directs a script co-written by Schumer, Katie Dippold and Kim Caramele (Amy’s sister).

Co-stars include Christopher Meloni, Ike Barinholtz, Óscar Jaenada, Randall Park and our very own Wanda Sykes.

This is Hawn’s first picture since 2002’s “The Banger Sisters.” But she doesn’t miss a comedic beat. She plays the fretful, overprotective mom, who is cautionary to a fault.

In contrast, Emily is carefree and on the make.

The clip opens with Emily at the bar, getting propositioned by a hunky guy. Even she can’t believe it, at first, especially since there’s a gorgeous, busty model-type sitting next to her.

“Let’s go out tonight,” Emily suggests. “Hair, make-up, boobs, we’re going out!”

When mom balks, Amy assures, “Everything shouldn’t be so scary.”

“Oh, it damn well should,” Sykes interjects. “One in four tourists are kidnapped.”

Call it a foreshadowing. Emily’s hot boyfriend takes them on a backroad “adventure” and leads them into a kidnapping.

The girls will have to be pretty imaginative, not to mention fearless to get out of this one.

Check out the clip. It’s scheduled for release in May.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest movie news.





February 7th, 2017

