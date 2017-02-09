Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Gigi, Bella Hadid Frolic on Set at Tommy Hilfiger Show in Venice (see!)

Joined by Other Top Models, Slew of Celebs

By , February 9th, 2017
Bella Gigi Hadid

Bella (left) and Gigi Hadid were featured in a new campaign at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show in Venice, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid and little sis Bella Hadid kicked up their heels with other models at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show in Venice, Calif. The event drew a slew of celebrities to the beachfront venue.

The supermodel spawn of former Beverly Hills Housewife Yolanda Foster were joined by Hailey Baldwin, the sexy daughter of Baldwin brother Stephen.

Lady Gaga was also spotted in the crowd.

The scene was chaotic as usual anytime celebrities gather. The paparazzi were on the scene in force. (See video) For the most part, the photogs were civil.

Gigi, 21, kicked off the show in a daring crop-top that flashed just a hint of under-boob.

The designs sported Western themes, including leather trousers and cowboy boots.

Model Devon Windsor, wore a bikini and varsity jacket. Joan Smalls, who is dating ex-One Direction boy-bander Zayne Malik, wore a sexy tee-shirt dress.

Check out the video and photos below.

Gigi, Bella Lead Sexy Tommyland Models (Click Photos to Enlarge!)

mpg-ad-2




February 9th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , , | Category: ENTERTAINMENT

