Using IVF to Pick Sex Considered 'Unethical'

Did George, Amal Clooney Join Hollywood Designer Baby Trend?

andare the latest celebrities to announce they are expecting twins, strongly suggesting they are joining the Hollywood designer baby trend–a questionable practice that has drawn criticism from medical professionals.

The news comes on the heels of a similar announcement by Beyonce and husband Jay Z. They’re also expecting twins.

The joyous occasions raise questions whether the Clooneys, the singer and others have opted for in vitro fertilization to create designer babies.

Celebrities have been known to use in vitro fertilization (IVF) to work in pregnancies around their busy schedules. But picking the sex and other physical attributes crosses a line.

The Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs, an arm of the American Medical Association, issued an opinion on the subject in the mid-1990s concluding that the process is “unethical.”

It said using genetic selection for anything other preventing or curing specific diseases should not be practiced by doctors.

But celebrities seem to have no trouble finding Hollywood doctors willing to engineer pregnancies, inseminating them with a designer embryo of their choice, whether it’s a boy, girl or twins.

Very few celebrities talk about it, much less admit undergoing the procedure.

But last year, Chrissy Teigen shockingly revealed in an interview that she was having a designer baby with singer John Legend.

Teigen may be the first celebrity to admit she chose the sex of her baby through in vitro fertilization.

“Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl,’” she told People.

Teigen also revealed that she plans to genetically engineer a boy next. “We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick,” she said.

Two years ago, Kim Kardashian likely underwent the procedure to ensure her second child would be a boy. The tip off was her own announcement of the baby’s sex. She made it weeks before she could have known through natural means.

Kardashian quickly denied she was impregnated with only male embryos.

Yet, Kim gave birth to a boy, Saint West, on Dec 5, 2015. The timing did nothing to undermine evidence that she used the controversial medical procedure.

The process also costs tens of thousands of dollars.

A doctor must extract several embryos, usually created by taking fertility drugs. The embryos are fertilized in a petri dish to determine which will produce the desired sex.

That embryo is implanted in the womb. The rest of the viable eggs are discarded.

Many medical ethicists are appalled by the process because it smacks of genetic engineering pioneered by Nazi Germany to create a so-called “master race.”

As an international lawyer and human rights activist, Amal should be particularly sensitive to the implications of using IVF to create a designer baby.

The same goes for George, a liberal activist who heads The Clooney Foundation For Justice. It advocates for human rights and social justice as well.

The twins will be the first children for both George and Amal, who married three years ago.

At this point, it’s almost certain that the couple used IVF for the pregnancy. Whether they took the next step and created designer babies is unknown at the moment.

Let us know your thoughts below in the comments section and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest celebrity news.

