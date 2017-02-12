White House Spokesman Tries to Re-Do Image

Melissa McCarthy Lampoons 'New' Sean Spicer on SNL: Hilarious! (watch!)

impersonation of White House spokesmanis already one for the record books. She hit another homer last night with a devastating smackdown of the new, “calmer” Trump mouthpiece on “Saturday Night Live.”

McCarthy introduced the character on last week’s show in a surprise appearance.

Looks now like she will be a regular on the show.

SNL’s hilarious skits have become a national relief valve for all of the angst created by the Trump administration and it’s off-the-rails actions.

“First of all, I’d just like to announce that I’m calm now,” she shouted at the gathered reporters. “And, I will remain calm as long as you sons of…” she added before cutting herself off.

McCarthy had plenty of material to work with in this week’s cold open.

Beside Spicer’s notorious temper, McCarthy also played off his obsessive gum chewing and his knack for mangling the names of foreign leaders.

She also announced Trump would pursue his immigrant ban in the “People’s Court,” a reality show on Fox.

Nordstrom’s decision to dump Ivanka Trump’s clothing line and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were also targets.

McCarthy also lampooned the fake attacks and fake wars cited by administration officials.

Kate McKinnon played Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Check out the video.