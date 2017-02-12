Alec Baldwin Plays the Nation's TV President

Donald Trump Seeks Justice for Muslim Ban in the 'People's Court' (see!)

Muslim ban was shut down by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, but the president didn’t let the matter end there. He took the judges to trial before “The People’s Court,” where all decisions are final.

Trump’s signature campaign promise was dealt a humiliating setback.

The court ruled that elements of his plan were likely unconstitutional and kept in place a nationwide stay on its implementation until further arguments could be heard.

Trump responded with an atomic tweet in all caps: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

Okay, it was actually Alec Baldwin playing President Trump, who went before the “People’s Court.” But at this point it’s getting really hard to tell the difference.

Baldwin revealed last week that much of his material comes directly from Trump. Very little has to be ginned up for his skits.

In this case, Trump squared off against the three Ninth Circuit judges who ruled against him. They were accused of letting “bad hombres” into the country.

The skit opens with Baldwin as Trump, lumbering up to the witness stand.

“This is the plaintiff, the president of the United States. He claims some phony judges are being very mean to him. he’s asking for broad unchecked power. Will he get it?

Even a shirtless Russian president Vladimir Putin made an appearance as a character witness.

Check out the clip below.