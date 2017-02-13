Beyonce Had Nine Nominations, Two Wins

Adele is Grammy Belle With Five Wins; Sweeps Top Three Awards

Adele, the UK singer with the haunting voice, captured the hearts and minds of Grammy voters with five wins at last night’s 59th Grammy Awards, including a sweep of the top three prizes. Beyoncé and Chance the Rapper were the other top winners.

Adele, 28, was an odds on favorite to win some awards but her dominance of music’s top prizes was a surprise.

Beyoncé was expected to win at least one major award for her album Lemonade. She was nominated in nine categories.

The singer, also the sentimental favorite because she’s pregnant with twins, won Best Music Video and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The 2917 Grammy Awards, Top Winners Record of the Year: Adele, “Hello” Album of the Year: Adele, 25 Song of the Year: Adele, “Hello” Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele, 25 Best Comedy Album: Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin Best Music Video: Beyoncé, “Formation” Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele, “Hello”

This time, Kanye West wasn’t around to rush the stage and proclaim her the winner. But Adele, in a magnanimous gesture, broke her Album of the Year Award in half and offered to share it with Beyoncé.

“The Lemonade album was so monumental and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t usually let us see, we appreciate that,” Adele said.

All us artists here adore you. You are our light,” she added.

Indeed, Beyoncé looked radiant during her performance. Her pronounced baby belly was clearly visible.

There was some question whether the singer would go on stage because of her pregnancy. But she not only proved to be a trouper, but put on a dazzling act.

Beyoncé sang a medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” looking like a Classical Goddess.

Adele opened the show with a pitch-perfect rendition of her hit song “Hello,” once she worked through some technical difficulties.

The UK singer was also dogged by a technical snafu during her tribute performance to the late George Michael. She demanded to restart the performance, then delivered a knockout rendition of Michael’s song “Fastlove.”

Chance the Rapper won the coveted Best New Artist award. He also won Best Rap Album for Coloring Book and Best Rap Performance for his song “No Problem.”

Check out the winners above and click here to see a full list of all Grammy winners.

