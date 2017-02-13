Explains Why She Took Small Role in Film

Kristen Stewart Behind the Scenes for 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' (See)

Kristen Stewart says appearing in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” provided a rare opportunity to work with director Ang Lee, who is noted for such films as 2012’s “The Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” for which he won a Best Director Oscar.

In fact, Stewart says she jumped at the part even though she has only three scenes in the wartime drama about a veteran’s return to his hometown.

“Without sounding simplistic, I genuinely probably would have done anything with Ang,” she says in a new movie featurette released today (Feb 13).

“In this case, I have sort of have a small period of time to represent something quite significant and really emotional and hopefully tactfully,” she says.

Kristen shot the scenes over four days, calling it one of the “hardest things I’ve ever done.”

In the British-American war drama, Stewart co-stars with lead actor Joe Alwyn, Garrett Hedlund, Vin Diesel, Steve Martin and Chris Tucker.

Billy Lynn is a 19-year-old Army specialist from Texas who is serving a tour in Iraq. A film crew happens to be along with his squad when it is caught up in a fire fight.

Billy is filmed saving his wounded sergeant and the resulting video turns him into a national hero.

When he returns home, he must confront his hero status and all the conflicting emotions he feels about the war and his honor.

Stewart plays Kathryn, Billy’s older sister, whose appearance in the movie is pivotal.

“Kristen was my first choice,” says Lee. “She’s a very passionate actress and I envisioned someone who is angry but with a sense of guilt because the brother went to the war because of her.”

The movie had a short theatrical run last fall that didn’t do justice to the sweep of the film. It will be released Feb. 14 on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.

Check out the clip below.

