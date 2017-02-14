Cover Meant to Stress Value of Human Rights

Valentina Sampaio Makes History as First Vogue Transgender Model (see!)

, a stunning Brazilian model, gets the full glamour treatment in the March issue of Vogue Paris and makes history to boot. She’s the first transgender model to appear on the fashion mag’s cover.

Editor-in-Chief Emmanuelle Alt said her decision to feature Sampaio is meant to “send a powerful message about the importance of human rights.”

Alt raised concern in an editor’s note about current trends involving LGBT issues, which “aren’t going in a good direction.”

The remark was an obvious reference to hard-right nationalist political movements in France and the United States.

Valentina Sampaio Arresting in Vogue Paris

The right-wing National Front Party is gaining in popularity in France and Donald Trump was just elected U.S. president with the support of white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups.

Politics aside, Sampaio is a stunning beauty who is worthy of a Vogue cover, according to Alt.

“She is the absolute equal of Gisele, Daria, Edie or Anna, apart from one small detail: Valentina, the femme fatale, was born a boy,” Alt wrote, comparing her to popular supermodels.

Alt looked forward to a day when transgender models will be accepted by the fashion industry then ” will we know that the battle is won.” she concluded.

Sampaio covers both the home delivery and newsstand issues.

Valentina smolders on one cover, wearing a floral Balenciaga top. She looks equally hot in a gold Saint Laurent top on the other.

Photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott were behind the lens with hair by Paul Hanlon and makeup by Ismaya French.

The March issue of Vogue Paris hits newsstands next Friday, Feb. 23.

Check out her photos.