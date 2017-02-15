Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
COMEDY

Late Night Comics Go to Town on Donald Trump, Mike Flynn (see!)

No End to Material for Late-Night Monologues

By , February 15th, 2017

Conan O’Brien had a field day poking fun at Donald Trump and the Michael Flynn resignation. Late night comics are feasting on Trump’s foibles. ({Photo: ScreenCap)

There seems to be no end to the laughter about Donald Trump and his erstwhile National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. Late night comics jumped into the fray with pungent jokes about the hapless president and his latest crisis.

Trump has become a staple on shows like “Saturday Night Live,” and can’t escape being lampooned during late-night monologues.

Last night, it was Conan O’Brien’s turn to weigh in on the upheaval in the White House.

“Today, a Russian spy ship was spotted off the east coast of the United States. It was here to give former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn a ride back home,” he said.

Flynn, he noted, resigned for lying to Vice President Mike Pence. “Evidently, he told Pence, ‘Of course, people like you,'” Conan joked.

Trump’s problems are serious, Conan continued. “Democrats are asking what President Trump knew. What did he know? It’s historic, its the first time anyone has accused Donald Trump of knowing too much.”

Trump jokes even took precedent over “Bachelorette” jokes.

Aside from O’Brien, Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have all worked Trump into their monologues.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Trump’s New Conspiracy: Late Night Comics Out to Get Him, Too! (video) Donald Trump ‘Ad’ for Black Votes Promises Return to Segregation (video) Stephen Colbert Monologue Debut: How Do You Rate Him? (video!) Jimmy Fallon Puts a Period on Donald Trump’s Megyn Kelly Slur (watch!)
February 15th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: COMEDY

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3