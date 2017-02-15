No End to Material for Late-Night Monologues

Late Night Comics Go to Town on Donald Trump, Mike Flynn (see!)

There seems to be no end to the laughter aboutand his erstwhile National Security Adviser. Late night comics jumped into the fray with pungent jokes about the hapless president and his latest crisis.

Trump has become a staple on shows like “Saturday Night Live,” and can’t escape being lampooned during late-night monologues.

Last night, it was Conan O’Brien’s turn to weigh in on the upheaval in the White House.

“Today, a Russian spy ship was spotted off the east coast of the United States. It was here to give former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn a ride back home,” he said.

Flynn, he noted, resigned for lying to Vice President Mike Pence. “Evidently, he told Pence, ‘Of course, people like you,'” Conan joked.

Trump’s problems are serious, Conan continued. “Democrats are asking what President Trump knew. What did he know? It’s historic, its the first time anyone has accused Donald Trump of knowing too much.”

Trump jokes even took precedent over “Bachelorette” jokes.

Aside from O’Brien, Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have all worked Trump into their monologues.