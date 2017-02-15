Hit on Social Media for Cultural Appropriation

Karlie Kloss Regrets Posing as Geisha in Vogue Diversity Issue (Photos!)

Karlie Kloss had an oops! moment when photos from Vogue’s “diversity” issue went viral. Turns out her spread posing as a Japanese Geisha represented anything but diversity, according to cultural appropriation critics. She quickly apologized.

Kloss went all the way to Japan to be photographed by Mikael Jansson in traditional Japanese garb.

Karlie Kloss Regrets Vogue Photos

But having a white model, born and bred in Texas, posing in a kimono apparently doesn’t sent the right message about diversity.

Vogue published a similar spread in the magazine 50 years ago. Famed photographer Richard Avedon was behind the lens with German model Veruschka, aka Veruschka von Lehndorff, posing in similar garb. But different time, different place.

The magazine took down the photos as soon as the brouhaha kicked up, according to New York.

What’s odd about the whole thing is the fact that an Asian model was also part of the feature.

Kloss, to her credit, took it upon herself to apologize to her fans.

“These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive,” Kloss wrote on Twitter

“My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission.” she added.

Why it didn’t dawn on her during the shoot is a mystery.

For it’s part, Vogue has been heavy-handed about its approach to cultural sensitivity in the past.

Check out the photos.