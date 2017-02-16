Model of the Moment Sees Star Rise

Bella Hadid in Her Most Shockingly Sensual Photos Yet in V Mag (See!)

is rapidly eclipsing her kid sisterthanks to a shockingly sensual series of photographs shot by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti in the latest issue of V magazine.

Bella, the model of the moment at New York Fashion Week, is determined to make her presence known.

She’s slowly carving out her own niche in fashion, which is hard to do when you have a famous older sister, who is also a tabloid darling.

Bella, 20, has an exotic look inherited from her Palestinian father Mohamed Hadid, a Beverly Hills real estate developer, and mother Yolanda Foster, a former Dutch model.

“The photographs always focus on the fashion and less on the girl, and I think she’s such a beautiful, sweet girl. I really felt like taking some pictures of her that kind of reveal a more sensitive and natural side of her,” Sorrenti told the magazine.

The black-and-white spread is all about minimalism, including Hadid’s choice of barely there clothes.

She also wears minimal make-up and wet hair that make her deeply sensual eyes stand out.

“The thing I like about her is that she loves doing photographs and being part of making images and that’s exciting when you’re working with somebody that really gets the process and enjoys it,” Sorrenti said.

She’s a beauty, so that’s part of the reason why I enjoy working with her,” he added.

The spring issue of V magazine will be published March 9. In the meantime, check out her stunning photos and head over to the mag’s Web site for more about Bella.