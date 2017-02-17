Fans Mob Star at London, Berlin Premieres

Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Show Star Power at Lost City of Z Debut (photos!)

has lost none of his luster as a major Hollywood star. He was mobbed by fans at the London and Berlin premieres of the “Lost City of Z.” Fianceejoined him on the red carpet. Talk about a power couple.

Pattinson, who turns 31 in May, was an international teen heartthrob during his run as vampire Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” movie series.

None of his films since then have matched the popularity of the teen coming of age films since then. But his fan base appeared to be a strong as ever.

Pattinson is currently promoting his latest film across Europe. He was in London tonight (Feb. 16) for the premiere at the British Museum.

Robert Pattinson, Lost City of Z Cast Dazzles in London, Berlin (Click Photos to Enlarge!)

Two days earlier he appeared for the premiere at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival at Zoo Palast in Berlin.

In London, he ignited the crowds by pulling FKA Twigs onto the red carpet to pose for pictures together. The looked exuberant together.

Twigs, 29, known by her real name, Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is a UK singer, songwriter and performance artist.

They started dating in Sept. 2014 and their engagement was confirmed in April a year ago.

Despite numerous tabloid breakup rumors, the couple appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, although no wedding date is planned.

“The Lost City of Z” is an action adventure biographical film written and directed by James Gray.

Pattinson plays Corporal Henry Costin, a compatriot of Charlie Hunnam’s character Colonel Percy Fawcett.

Fawcett lead a doomed expedition deep into the Amazon in the 1920s in search of a rumored lost city.

The movie also stars Sienna Miller and Tom Holland.

It hits U.S. theaters on April 14. Check out the photos.