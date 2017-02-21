Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
MUSIC

Katy Perry Signals Pop Music Shift: Defiance Inspired by Trump (watch!)

New Video Reflects Political Awakening

By , February 21st, 2017

Katy Perry sends a clear message in her new video for ‘Chained to the Rythym;’ snap out of our complacency (Photo: ScreenCap)

Katy Perry looks at the future in a new video for “Chained to the Rhythm.” It’s as alluring as a Venus flytrap. A candie-colored theme-park existence keeps the masses in line. But make no mistake, the video is about defiance inspired by Donald Trump.

Perry has often been mis-characterized as another, well, candie-colored pop princess.

But her music, at times, has had a social element that goes beyond pining about boyfriends loved and lost.

In “Chained to the Rhythm,” she’s sending a not-so-subtle message to snap out of our current rose-colored existence.

Get ready to defend hard-fought gains that can easily slip away with the wrong choice of leaders.

Katy’s political awakening came during the last election. She was a strong supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s election was a shock that shook her out of her complacency, like countless other millennials, who overwhelmingly supported Clinton.

So it’s no surprise that defiance has become a theme in her music. Expect others to follow the trend in music and movies, as Trump and Republicans in Congress attempt to roll back civil rights.

Rock and roll began as a protest movement in the 1950s and 1960s over the same issues that are now dominating political discourse–social justice, equality and world peace.

Maybe, pop music has found its soul again, after all.

Check out the video below.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest election coverage.





EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Katy Perry Defies Republican Parents With DNC Performance (watch!) Donald Trump, Law & Order Candidate, Steals 7 Songs for GOP Convention Demi Lovato Hits a Wall With New Pop Song ‘Cool For The Summer’ (Listen!) Katy Perry Feels Bullied After Taylor Swift, Pals Gang Up in Bad Blood Video
February 21st, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , | Category: MUSIC

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3