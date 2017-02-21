New Video Reflects Political Awakening

Katy Perry Signals Pop Music Shift: Defiance Inspired by Trump (watch!)

looks at the future in a new video for “Chained to the Rhythm.” It’s as alluring as a Venus flytrap. A candie-colored theme-park existence keeps the masses in line. But make no mistake, the video is about defiance inspired by

Perry has often been mis-characterized as another, well, candie-colored pop princess.

But her music, at times, has had a social element that goes beyond pining about boyfriends loved and lost.

In “Chained to the Rhythm,” she’s sending a not-so-subtle message to snap out of our current rose-colored existence.

Get ready to defend hard-fought gains that can easily slip away with the wrong choice of leaders.

Katy’s political awakening came during the last election. She was a strong supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s election was a shock that shook her out of her complacency, like countless other millennials, who overwhelmingly supported Clinton.

So it’s no surprise that defiance has become a theme in her music. Expect others to follow the trend in music and movies, as Trump and Republicans in Congress attempt to roll back civil rights.

Rock and roll began as a protest movement in the 1950s and 1960s over the same issues that are now dominating political discourse–social justice, equality and world peace.

Maybe, pop music has found its soul again, after all.

Check out the video below.