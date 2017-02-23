President Betrays Another Campaign Promise

Jackie Evancho, Who Backed Trump, 'Dismayed' Over Transgender Order

who withstood a barrage of criticism to sing the national anthem atinauguration, now feels betrayed by the president for revoking a federal guideline on transgender bathrooms in public schools. Her sister is transgender.

President Obama signed the order that urged schools receiving federal financial aide to allow transgender youths to use school bathrooms that reflected their self-identity.

The 16-year-old singer’s sister, Juliet, is one of three transgender students suing a Pennsylvania school district over its rule that students may only use restrooms that corresponds with their anatomical or biological sex.

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017 I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to force the school to allow them to use restrooms corresponding to their gender identity until the case is heard by the court or settled.

Evancho, an advocate for transgender rights, agreed to sing at Trump’s inauguration after a score of other artists turned him down.

The administration announced that it was reversing the guidance at around 7:30 p.m. last night after the nightly news programs to avoid publicity.

Evancho tweeted shortly afterward that she was “obviously disappointed” by the decision and asked to meet with Trump to discuss transgender issues.

“U gave me the honor 2 sing at your Inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rights,” she wrote on Twitter.

“She was the only person brave enough to sing at the Trump’s inauguration, and now she’s being brave enough to stand up to him,” a source told The New York Post.

Trump characteristically flip-flopped on the issue. In April, during the campaign Trump said he was “fine” with letting transgender people use whatever restroom they felt most comfortable in.

But, later reversed himself and backed a North Carolina law that banned transgender teens from the bathroom of their choice.

Newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions laid out the administration’s rationale for revoking the order.

“Congress, state legislatures, and local governments are in a position to adopt appropriate policies or laws addressing this issue,” he said citing the Tenth Amendment.

The states that the federal government’s power is limited to those granted by the Constitution. All other powers are the preserve of states.

Critics lashed out at the administration for the cruelty of its action and questioned its constitutionality. The measure will result in a patchwork of policies from state to state.

It’s also likely to create huge issues for transgender youths who display all the physical characteristics of their gender identity like Juliet Evancho, but who may still be biologically the opposite sex.

Juliet was born Jacob. “All of these circumstances — feeling like an outsider, not fitting neatly into society, and cutting my hair — caused me to slip into a depression. I constantly wondered, ‘Why me?'” she wrote in Teen Vogue.

Evancho chose to sing at the inauguration to boost her visibility and career, but it came at a price– her sister’s rights.

Check out Evancho’s performance below.