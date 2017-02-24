Has Three Films in Post-Production for 2017

Nicole Kidman Draws Fire Over Weight, But Check These Sexy Shots (Photos!)

is drawing fire from a tabloid over claims that she’s underweight and struggling with an eating disorder, but her sexy glam shots in the latest issue of The Edit magazine, suggest that she’s as healthy as ever.

The National Enquirer, which has a hit or miss reputation for celebrity news, has been dogging Kidman lately with sketchy stories mostly involving her marriage to Australian singer Keith Urban.

But in the latest report, the tabloid zeroes in on Kidman. It claims the actress weighs “no more than 110 pounds,” citing the observation of a doctor who has never even met her, much less examined her.

Nicole Kidman Sizzles for The Edit

(Click Photos to Enlarge!)

Kidman, 49, is a willowy 5-foot, 11-inches tall and has always had a model’s build. Her weight seems to be determined purely by her genes.

In contrast, Urban’s height is officially listed at 5-feet, 10-inches tall, just one inch shorter than Kidman. But in one article, the tabloid claimed that Kidman had ordered Urban to wear lifts in his shoes.

Of course, the tabloid ties her supposed weight problems to her marriage. “Marital setbacks with Keith Urban” were reported to be the cause of her alleged eating disorder.

Kidman, who also is Australian, married Urban in 2006. They have been one of Hollywood’s more enduring couples. She was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001.

In her latest photo spread, Kidman posed for photographer Yelena Yemchuk in The Edit, a magazine published by fashion brand Net-a-Porter.

advertisement





For the cover, she wears a Jil Sander shirt with pants by Delpozo and sandals by Valentino.

Kidman, whose movie career goes back to 1983, has three films in post-production for the coming year. She stars in “The Beguiled,” directed by Sofia Coppola, “How to Talk To Girls,” directed by John Cameron Mitchell and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

A fourth film, “Untouchable,” is scheduled for release in 2018.

One of her most recent productions is the HBO limited-edition series, “Big Little Lies.” She plays a woman locked in a dangerous relationship.

“I was quite traumatized after [filming] because we would shoot [the violent scenes] repeatedly,” she tells the magazine.

“I was emotionally and physically traumatized. I’d come back and I’d need Keith to hold me, just to feel soothed,” she added.

Hardly sounds like a rocky relationship.

Check out her photos.