President's Attack on Meryl Streep Riles Celebs

Oscars Brace for Protests; Anti-Trump Sentiment Will Run High on Big Night

is almost guaranteed to be the butt of numerous jokes and some sharp political remarks at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. After all, he’s the guy who calleda second-rate actress. Payback is expected to be hell.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has already been asked about the event and claimed Trump won’t be watching the show.

But tens of millions of others will around the world.

If past practice is any guide, Trump will be fulminating about the ceremony on Twitter, he’s preferred medium for character assassination.

Streep kicked off Trump’s tinseltown feud at the 2017 Golden Globes ceremony during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoring her career achievements.

“Disrespect invites disrespect; Violence incites violence,” she said. “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Streep singled out Trump for mocking disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski during a campaign speech.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disable reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back,” she said.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie it was real life,” she added.

“And, this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public… someone powerful, it filters down into everyone’s life because it kind of gives permission for others to do the same thing.”

The next day Trump was all over Twitter.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes…” he wrote.

“She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time I never “mocked” a disabled reporter…” he continued.

Trump said he was only trying to portray the reporter “groveling” for changing a “16-year-old” story just to make him look bad. “Dishonest media,” he added.

Trump was already on the outs with much of the entertainment industry because of his misogyny and racist support. Not one major artist would perform at his inauguration.

But attacking Streep as a “second-rate actress” was beyond the pale.

If hostility to Trump was high before that, it’s likely to be off the charts now for lying repeatedly on the campaign trail about gender equality.

Trump said more than once he supported the right of a transgender to use the public school bathroom that corresponded with their gender identity.

But earlier this week, he supported the repeal of an Obama administration guideline reinforcing that right nationwide.

Instead, he and newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the issue should be left up to individual states. The move will result in a patchwork of policies that essentially will condone discrimination in some states.

If Hollywood is about anything, it’s about diversity and human rights not only for transgenders, but also the entire LGBT community.

Trump’s continuing denigration of news media outlets and his harping about “fake news” also is unlikely to endear him to many in Hollywood.

Some in the film industry have even speculated that anti-Trump sentiment may influence Oscar selections.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said he would ease up on political jokes during the three-hour broadcast but added that award winners were free to speak out.

“You hear people say, ‘I’m sick and tired of people talking politics at awards shows,’” he told the Los Angeles Times.

“Well, I’m sick and tired of people talking about how sick and tired they are of people talking about politics at awards shows,” he added.

George Clooney set the tone earlier this week, blasting Trump for being part of the Hollywood elite and calling his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, “a failed film writer and director.”

ABC will broadcast the ceremony This Sunday.

Check out the video below.