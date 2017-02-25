Girlfriend Nina Adgal Does Maxim Mag

Leonardo DiCaprio Isn't Up for Oscar; His Trophy Will Be On His Arm (See!)

isn’t up for an Oscar this year, but his trophy may be on his arm. The actor has been dating supermodel Nina Agdal for almost a year, which is a lifetime for the playboy actor. Will he break with tradition and bring her to the big show?

DiCaprio, 42, has been one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. He’s been known to play the field and cavort with bevies of models.

But this time Nina may stick.

The 24-year-old Danish model is half DiCaprio’s age. She dated British singer Max George, before hooking up with Leo last May.

If she shows up on the Oscars red carpet, you know the relationship is more than just a fling.

Nina Agdal Fetching in Maxim(Click Photos to Enlarge!)

The last time DiCaprio took a date to the big show was in 2005. He was dating another supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who is now married to New England Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady.

That’s when he was up for an Oscar for his movie “The Aviator.” (He didn’t win).

Last year, he finally won his first best actor Oscar for “The Revenant.” He’s been nominated five other times.

If he takes a date, diCaprio usually takes his mom.

With or without diCaprio, Nina will be making the scene. She’s going to hit the party circuit, starting with the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

“I’ll be going to Vanity Fair,” Nina told People. When asked what she will wear, she said, “I don’t know for sure yet, but it’s gonna be good.”

We have no doubt. Just check out her Maxim photos.