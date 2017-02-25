Breaks Tradition After Declaring War on Media

Donald Trump Blows Off White House Correspondent's Dinner WTF?

is escalating his war on the media by ditching the 2017r. The president is usually roasted and gets to roast media members in return in a night of what usually amounts to good fun. But there is no joy in Trumpdom this year.

Trump attended the dinner in 2011 and was mocked by President Obama.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” Trump tweeted on Saturday afternoon (February 25).

It’s not like Trump to turn down the opportunity to speak and preen before a crowd. But he usually likes to pick his audiences and expects unfettered adulation.

Trump delivered the message in a Tweet, without giving any reason. Suffice to say, his relationship with the media could not be worse.

During an appearance in Florida, he reiterated his claim that the news media is the enemy of the people, largely because of its continuing coverage of his unfolding Russia scandal.

In the latest development, Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, said he would support the appointment of a special prosecutor to thoroughly investigate the administration’s ties to Russia during the campaign.

He specifically ruled out having Attorney General Jeff Sessions oversee an investigation. The conservative congressman supported Trump during the campaign.

In 2011, Trump was one of the most outspoken critics of Obama and led the so-called “birther movement” that claimed falsely that Obama was not born in the United states. Trump finally admitted he was wrong last year.

The event usually also draws an array of A-list actors. But Trump is not well liked in Hollywood either.

His administration is expected to takes some heat during this year’s Oscar awards ceremony.

Several media outlets have decided to opt out of after parties this year. But Samantha Bee is going forward with her “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” the same night, (Apr. 29) in Washington.

Check out the video below of Obama’s 2011 remarks.