Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
POLITICS

Donald Trump Blows Off White House Correspondent's Dinner WTF?

Breaks Tradition After Declaring War on Media

By , February 25th, 2017

Donald Trump is blowing off the White House Correspondent’s dinner after declaring war on the media. (Photo: Getty)

Donald Trump is escalating his war on the media by ditching the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The president is usually roasted and gets to roast media members in return in a night of what usually amounts to good fun. But there is no joy in Trumpdom this year.

Trump attended the dinner in 2011 and was mocked by President Obama.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” Trump tweeted on Saturday afternoon (February 25).

It’s not like Trump to turn down the opportunity to speak and preen before a crowd. But he usually likes to pick his audiences and expects unfettered adulation.

Trump delivered the message in a Tweet, without giving any reason. Suffice to say, his relationship with the media could not be worse.

During an appearance in Florida, he reiterated his claim that the news media is the enemy of the people, largely because of its continuing coverage of his unfolding Russia scandal.

advertisement

In the latest development, Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, said he would support the appointment of a special prosecutor to thoroughly investigate the administration’s ties to Russia during the campaign.

He specifically ruled out having Attorney General Jeff Sessions oversee an investigation. The conservative congressman supported Trump during the campaign.

In 2011, Trump was one of the most outspoken critics of Obama and led the so-called “birther movement” that claimed falsely that Obama was not born in the United states. Trump finally admitted he was wrong last year.

The event usually also draws an array of A-list actors. But Trump is not well liked in Hollywood either.

His administration is expected to takes some heat during this year’s Oscar awards ceremony.

Several media outlets have decided to opt out of after parties this year. But Samantha Bee is going forward with her “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” the same night, (Apr. 29) in Washington.

Check out the video below of Obama’s 2011 remarks.

mpg-ad-2




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Jackie Evancho, 16, to Sing for Trump; Is She Safe With Groper in Chief? Donald Trump Faces New Backlash After Ripping Black Communities Obama Doc Raises Red Flags About Donald Trump Health, His Flaky Doc Sarah Palin Riled by PTSD Question on Today Show; Promise Broken? (see!)
February 25th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , | Category: POLITICS

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3