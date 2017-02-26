Helped Launch Supermodel Era in the 1980s

Helena Christensen Proves Age Just a Number in Sexy Lingerie (photos!)

, an ’80s icon who helped define the term “supermodel,” shows that age is just a number in a stunning photo spread for Grazia magazine’s Italian edition. At 48, she’s remarkably fit and toned in lingerie inspired fashions.

Helena was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and gets her exotic look from a father who was Danish and a mother who is Peruvian.

Her career was launched after she won the Miss Universe Denmark pageant in 1986 as a 20-year-old. She represented Denmark in Miss Universe pageant.

The following year she was a finalist in the “Look of the Year 1987” contest. She left her home for Paris soon afterward and never looked back.

Helena Christensen Sexy, Sophisticated for Grazia

Ten years later, she epitomized the supermodel era. In a 1996 article, The New York Times proclaimed her one of fashion’s “Magnificent Seven.”

Her compatriots included Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson and Claudia Schiffer.

“Known by their first names to legions of fans, they are the legends of the modern catwalk, the girl next door pretty underneath all the paint,” the article stated.

During her career, she covered such magazines as Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and W magazines. She repped for such top brands as Revlon, Chanel, Versace, Lanvin, Prada, Sonia Rykiel, Hermes, Valentino and Karl Lagerfeld.

She was also one of the early Victoria’s Secret angels.

Although Christensen’s career branched off in other directions–she was fashion director for Nylon magazine and started her own clothing line–she never stopped modeling.

For her latest shoot, she posed for the cover in a Dior blouse and embroidered tulle skirt. Fabrizio Ferri was behind the camera and Anna Katsanis handled styling.

Helena wears lingerie inspired fashion by Valentino, Max Mara, Dolce & Gabbana and other top designers.

She was noted for her high cheekbones and sultry bedroom eyes. It’s clear she still has the magic.

Check out her photos.