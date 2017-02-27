Chrissy Teigan Intricate Oscars Gown All Slit, See-Through Up Top (Photos!)

and husbandhit the red carpet at the Oscars, she in a dramatic gown that shouted thigh-high slit and see-through top. It left little to the imagination.

Legend is celebrating with the cast of “La La Land,” which is a front runner for best picture and 13 other awards.

Chrissy, 31, gave birth to daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, last April. She looked amply endowed, apparently still sporting her mom boobs.

Her Zuhair Murad gown was a mix of intricate gold beading and a floor-length cape. She flashed her toned leg through a sky-high slit.

She appeared to cover up her private parts with pasties

“It’s very tight,” she told Ryan Seacrest, who was pulling duty on E! Entertainment’s “Live from the Red Carpet.”

“I don’t know what else to say really,” she added.

She doesn’t have to say a thing. The dress did all the talking.

“You look like a goddess,” gushed husband John.

She was the picture of perfection, except for a nasty burn on her leg that she revealed on SnapChat before the show.

Check out her photos.

Chrissy Teigen Slits and Tits (Click Photos to Enlarge!)