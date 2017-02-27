Pokes Fun at President, Lauds Meryl Streep

Jimmy Kimmel Takes the Gloves Off, Takes Donald Trump to Task (Watch!)

Jimmy Kimmel launched right into Donald Trump jokes during his opening Oscars monologue at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. Emotions were high, and Kimmel just couldn’t ignore the elephant in the room.

‘I want to say thank you to President Trump… remember last year when it seemed the Oscars were racist?’ Kimmel said in one of his more cutting remarks.

He noted, without mentioning Trump’s name, that the show was being watched “in more than 225 countries that now hate us.”

It could have been much worse.

To show it was all in good fun, Kimmel also directed his dry wit at pal Matt Damon. He’s had a faux feud with the Hollywood star for years.

The Oscars host touched an emotional nerve when he called attention to Meryl Streep. He asked the audience to give a hand to the “highly overrated” actress, who has more than 20 acting awards.

IM reported Feb. 24 that payback would be hell for Trump for calling Streep a “second-rate actress” on Twitter.

Streep kicked off Trump’s tinseltown feud at the 2017 Golden Globes ceremony during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoring her career achievements.

“One actress has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances,’ Kimmel said. “This is Meryl’s 20th Oscar nomination… she wasn’t even in a movie this year, we just wrote her name in out of habit,” he added.

‘Nice dress by the way… Is that an Ivanka?’ he asked, taking a jab at Trump’s daughter, whose clothing line has been widely boycotted since the election.

Even though the White House announced that Trump wouldn’t be watching the Oscars, Kimmel said just wait until his “5 am bowel movement.” He’ll flood social media with Tweets.

