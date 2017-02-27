La La Land Announce, But Moonlight Won

Oscar Oops! Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway in Best Picture Fail (See!)

andearned a spot in Oscar ignominy last night when they were handed the wrong envelop for best picture and quizzically announced the wrong winner. The handed the honor to “La La Land” but the actual winner was “moonlight.”

It had to happen sooner or later. The only surprise is it took 89 years.

Beatty and Dunaway were quick to claim the screw up wasn’t their fault and they may have a case.

As it turns out the bean-counters who handle the voting handed Beatty the wrong envelop. He walked on stage with the back up envelope for Best Actress, an award that went to Emma Stone for “La La Land.”

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz was the first to realize the mistake. “Guys, I’m sorry. There’s a mistake,” he said taking over the microphone.

“Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke. I’m afraid they read the wrong thing.”

WTF?

“La La Land was the odds on favorite to win the award going into the evening. But “Moonlight” was also a top contender.

Accounting firm PwC, formerly known as Price Waterhouse Coopers, quickly took responsibility for the snafu in a statement.

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” it read.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.

“We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

Beatty offered his own explanation.

“I want to tell you what happened I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, ‘La La Land’ and that is why I took such a long look at Faye and at you,” he said.

“I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is ‘Moonlight’ for best picture,’ he added.

Check out the video