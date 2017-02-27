Longtime BFFs Send Message in Age of Trump

Michelle Williams Out, Proud on Oscars Red Carpet With Busy Phillipps (See!)

Michelle Williams and her long-time companion Busy Phillips, did little to mask their relationship on the Oscars red carpet, walking hand-in-hand and embracing for photographers.

The open display of affection was obviously intended to send a message about openness and LGBT solidarity in the time of Trump.

Earlier in the week, President Trump’s Departments of Education and Justice withdrew controversial guidelines on the use of public school bathrooms by transgender students.

The move was considered a major setback for transgender rights. It comes after Trump promised repeatedly on the campaign trail to uphold the policy.

Michelle Williams, Busy Phillipps Oscars BFFs

The Obama administration had enacted the guideline to prevent transgender students from being denied bathrooms based on their gender identity. Schools that did so could face losing their federal funding.

Trump justified the move by claiming the issue should be left up to individual states, even though that will likely result in a patch-work of policies from state to state and lead to discrimination for some students.

Williams and Phillipps were also in full PDA mode at the Golden Globes and we’re unabashed about it.

“I’m so in love with her,” Williams told People last December.

“She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there,” she said.

The message was evident on the Oscars red carpet. Love will triumph all in the end.

Check out their Oscars photos.