Popped In to Rant on Trump Media War

Jon Stewart Explains Trump’s Constant Lying to Stephen Colbert (Watch!)

has a big problem with.He couldn’t resist popping in (literally) on Stephen Colbert to take on the president. At issue, Trump’s constant and deliberate lying on everything from his anti-Semitism to the crime rate and the size of his election victory.

Trump’s prevarications have led to open warfare with any news media outlet that points out his off-the-wall statements.

Given that he’s the president, Trump’s attacks on the media pose a direct threat to the First Amendment and freedom of the press.

Colbert was just launching a riff on Trump’s “love” for the First Amendment, when Stewart pop up from under his desk.

“The root of all this conflict is that Donald Trump calls any story he doesn’t like fake news,” said Colbert.

Enter Stewart. “I mean this whole thing is crazy,” he said.

“Jon, it’s always great to see you, but how did you get under my desk,” said the mildly surprised talk show host.

“I have a tunnel that I built straight from my farm,” Stewart replied.

Actually, Stewart misses his old gig on Comedy Central, where he regularly skewered pols. Who knew Trump would get elected and provide such rich material?

“Stephen, I spend the whole day yelling about Trump to the animals,” he confessed.

All it took to send Stewart off on one of his classic diatribes was a simple question.

“Jon, what do you think about Trump banning the mainstream media from that meeting and him not going to the correspondent’s dinner?”

“I can’t believe the guy’s got that balls to get away with that,” he said. “Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year and this is coming from a guy who hates CNN.”

It gets better from there. Check out the video.