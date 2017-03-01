May Yet Be James Dean of Her Generation

Kristen Stewart Androgynous Sexuality Explodes in V Mag (photos!)

is the poster girl for androgynous sexuality in V magazine, a fashion tome that celebrates beauty in its latest issue. Stewart pushes the envelope on the look, which is becoming as edgy as her latest film “Personal Shopper.”

Kristen switched up her look along with her sexuality last year in a string of fashion mags.

Along the way, she was also linked to a bevy of beauties, starting with her personal assistant, Alicia Cargile.

Her string of conquests allegedly include singer Lyndsey Gunnulfsen, model Stella Maxwell, French singer Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski and pop singer St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark.

Kristen Stewart Knife-Edged Sexuality

Most recently, she’s been seen most often with Maxwell, a Belgian-Irish model who joined the Victoria’s Secret Angels in 2015.

Stewart has been a fashion icon ever since she graduated from the confines of the “Twilight” movie series, where she played an awkward small-town girl with a major vampire crush.

Her four-year romance with co-star Robert Pattinson flamed out over her cheating scandal with “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders, a married father of two.

Stewart was damaged goods in Hollywood for some time after that, but fashion was her salvation.

Balenciaga’s Nicolas Ghesquière stuck by her through the worst of it, and she only left the brand after he was ousted as fashion director.

If anyone put her on the fashion map, it’s Karl Lagerfeld, who has guided her career since 2014 in a series of Chanel campaigns.

“Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity,” she says.

“He’s a compulsive and obsessive artist and it’s contagious. And he’s kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often.”

For the record, however, Stella McCartney was the first to give Stewart her edgy androgynous look.

On the big-screen, she’s as much in demand as ever and admits she sometimes needs a break.

“I know that it seems like just a couple weeks at a time or whatever, but between Cannes and the New York Film Festival, it seems like I need to force myself to be like, ‘OK no, stop being external. Enough of the output,'” she says.

“Sometimes, you need to–this sounds so cliché–meditate on replenishing the well.”

Whatever.

In her latest picture, “Personal Shopper” she plays a haunted character–literally–who plunges into a psychological netherworld trying to contact her dead brother.

Much has been written about Pattinson being the next James Dean, but Stewart may actually own that title for her generation, even if she’s a woman.

Check out her photos and head over to V mag’s site to buy the issue.

