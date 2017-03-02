Follows Nasty Split From Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Gets Sea Legs Back in New Pirates of Caribbean Trailer (See!)

is back on familiar ground, make that seas, in a new trailer for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Butsteals some scenes as Armando Salazar, who pursues Captain Jack along with his crew of ghost pirates.

The fifth installment in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg from a script by Jeff Nathanson.

In addition to Depp and Bardem, the film stars Brenton Thwaites as Henry and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth. Orlando Bloom also reprises his role as Will Turner.

The trailer outlines the plot and features some of the high-tech special effects that Disney films are known for.

But more importantly, the film gives Depp, 53, a shot a redemption playing a popular character. The movie follows a spat of bad publicity surrounding the break-up of his 15-month marriage to actress Amber Heard.

advertisement

Heard, who is half Johnny’s age, portrayed him as a serial spouse abuser. She even released a surreptitiously filmed video showing him on one of his rants.

An obviously drunk Depp screamed, yelled and smashed things in the couple’s kitchen, while she was–or at least acted–terrorized.

The divorce was settled last August and finalized in January. Depp agreed to pay Heard a lump sum of $7 million, which she agreed to donate to charity.

Depp is back on familiar territory in the film series, which has been his bread-and-butter over five films in 14 years.

It’s also his most successful franchise. Most of his other films over that time have flopped.

In the film, Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by Armando Salazar (Bardem). He was defeated in battle against a young Jack and condemned to the Devil’s Triangle.

Salazar escapes and is determined to clear the seas of pirates, including Jack. Meanwhile Jack searches for the Trident of Poseidon. It’s a powerful artifact that has the power to control the seas.

Jack needs it desperately to defeat his nemesis. The film hits theaters May 2017 in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Check out the clip below.