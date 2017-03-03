Will Not Sacrifice Activism for Film Career

Emma Watson's Natural Beauty Drives Beauty and the Beast (pics, video)

exudes a school girl’s charm a coupled with soulful sensuality that drives the narrative in her new film “Beauty and the Beast.” Her natural beauty makes the film believable.

Watson, now 26, is a grown woman with the earnestness of someone more wizened.

She makes no excuses for her bookishness. She’s become an outspoken advocate of gender equality and a United Nations Ambassador for Women.

She was just named “Woman of the Year Award” at the Elle Style Awards in Great Britain.

Watson took a year off from her career to work on her activism, and set up a feminist book club, named “Our Shared Shelf.”

“It wasn’t about me necessarily proving anything… I was just thinking that I have this year to myself, so let’s see what we can do to ‘move the needle’ and make a difference,” she tells the magazine.

“For me, Beauty was the perfect, most joyful thing to do… There was something connected about Hermione and Belle, and it was good to be reminded that I am an actress; this is what I do. The film is pure escapism,” she adds.

In the new video, Dan Stevens, who plays the beast, receives a not-so welcoming invitation for Belle (Watson) to join him at dinner.

Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson also appear in the movie.

“Beauty and the Beast” had its world premiere last night in Los Angeles. The movie opens March 17.

Check out the latest trailer from the movie and her stunning photos.

