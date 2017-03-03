Takes on New Role as Executive Producer

Selena Gomez, Mom Debut as Netflix '13 Reasons Why' Producers (see!)

has taken on a new Tinseltown role–producer! She’s behind the new Netflix original series “13 Reasons Why.” The first trailer has been released ahead of the series debut this month.

Selena, mom Mandy Teefy, Director Tom McCarthy, Joy Gorman, Michael Sugar, Steve Golin and Kristel Laiblin are all listed as executive producers.

The series is based on Jay Asher’s 2007 young adult fiction novel of the same name. It hit No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list in 2011.

The story focuses on Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), a high school student. He discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), his classmate and crush who committed suicide two weeks earlier.

On tape, Hannah explains thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. One of them is meant for Clay the rest go to other classmates From there, the mystery deepens.

”Settle in because I’m about to tell you the story of my life. More specifically, why my life ended. And if you are listening to this tape, you are one of the reasons why,” Hannah says i the trailer.

Universal Studios initially purchased film rights to the novel in 2011. Gomez was cast to play Baker.

But two years ago, Universial cut a deal with Netflix to make a television adaptation of the book. Gomez opted to become an executive producer along with McCarthy, who was hired to direct the first two episodes.

“13 Reasons Why” is set to be released on March 31 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.