Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
CELEBRITIES

Amy Schumer, Ready to Riff Again on Sex, Guns in New Netflix Special (See!)

Stops by GMA to Promote Comedy Special

By , March 6th, 2017

Amy Schumer stopped by Good Morning America to talk about her upcoming Netflix comedy special and her vagina. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Amy Schumer, who’s been in and out of hot water over her controversial humor, is about to take her shtick to Netflix. She’ll star in “The Leather Special,” where she’ll riff on “sex, dating and the absurdities of fame.” Oh-oh, looks we’re in for trouble.

Apparently, that’s just how Amy likes it.

“I’m so proud of the show and it was my last time getting to say those jokes, because when the special airs those jokes are burned,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this morning.

Schumer has never shied away from controversial subjects and will include a riff on gun violence as part of her act.

“I don’t shy away from the stuff I usually talk about. People are like, ‘Stop talking about your vagina.’ Am I allowed to say that?” she quickly asked.

Actually, no, at least not on national television. But, hey, it’s Amy.

Check out the video below and a trailer from her special, which streams on Mar. 7.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest election coverage.





EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Her Vagina, Bradley Cooper in SNL Monologue (see) Amy Schumer Dishes on New Best Bud Jennifer Lawrence on Jon Stewart Nickelodeon’s Jennette McCurdy Sheds Good Girl Image; See Her Now! (pics) Bill Cosby Exhibits the Deepest Case of Denial in History (watch!)
March 6th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES, COMEDY

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3