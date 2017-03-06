Stops by GMA to Promote Comedy Special

Amy Schumer, Ready to Riff Again on Sex, Guns in New Netflix Special (See!)

who’s been in and out of hot water over her controversial humor, is about to take her shtick to Netflix. She’ll star in “The Leather Special,” where she’ll riff on “sex, dating and the absurdities of fame.” Oh-oh, looks we’re in for trouble.

Apparently, that’s just how Amy likes it.

“I’m so proud of the show and it was my last time getting to say those jokes, because when the special airs those jokes are burned,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this morning.

Schumer has never shied away from controversial subjects and will include a riff on gun violence as part of her act.

“I don’t shy away from the stuff I usually talk about. People are like, ‘Stop talking about your vagina.’ Am I allowed to say that?” she quickly asked.

Actually, no, at least not on national television. But, hey, it’s Amy.

Check out the video below and a trailer from her special, which streams on Mar. 7.