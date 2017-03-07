Leaps Naked Into Pool on Mexican Vacation

Bethenny Frankel Ready to Strip Down to Lift Real Housewives NY (Watch!)

appears ready to do the heavy lifting to help lift the Real Housewives of New York. In this case that means getting naked and dabbling in lesbianism in upcoming 9th season of the show. Can she still draw a crowd with her body?

Frankel seems to be playing off the disclosure last year that she dabbled in soft-core porn in the 1990s. Hummm… did she leak the videos?

Yep, two clips went viral last October from a low-budget 1994 picture titled: “Hollywood Hills, 90028.”

Back then, she was a budding starlet who had a lead role in the film. She played Laura, a high school teenager with a voracious sexual appetite for both men and women. In one scene, she coyly tries to seduce a younger looking girlfriend.

Except for Frankel’s nude scenes the movie was forgettable. In fact it was so forgettable, Bethenny conveniently left it off her many public bios and claimed to have never done a nude scene.

advertisement





In Season 9 of RHNY, however, Bethenny is going from the bitchy one to the racy one.

A new trailer for the series shows her stripping down and skinny dipping while other housewives look on. The scenes unfold as the girls take their annual pilgrimage to Mexico.

Bethenny, 46, parties like, well… a porn star. She and co-star Sonja Morgan also share a girl-on-girl peck on the lips.

“You’re pretty fuc*ing hot!” the 53-year-old Morgan exclaims.

There’s plenty of drama and tears to go around as the girls fret over lovers and husbands.

Tinsley Mortimer, a former New York socialite who hit the skids after her divorce from her wealthy banker husband, also makes an appearance on the show.

Check out the clip below.