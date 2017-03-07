Suffice to Say Relationship Ended Badly

Tom Hiddleston Talks Kong on Today, But Taylor Swift Gorilla in Room (see)

appeared on the Today show this morning (Mar. 7) to talk about his new movie, “Kong: Scull Island.” Butwas the 800-pound gorilla in the room. The British actor’s relationship with the pop star ended abruptly and mysteriously.

Talk show host Savannah Guthrie did her best to stick to the subject, but couldn’t help popping the Swift question near the end of the interview.

Guthrie did her best to back into the subject. She referenced a Hiddleston interview in GQ magazine during which he talked about Swift.

First a little flattery.

“Don’t kill me for asking, but, of course, [you were] asked about your relationship with Taylor Swift and I thought when I read it, I thought you gave really thoughtful answers,” she said.

Then, she popped the question.

“And I wondered what it was like to go through all that and be in the public eye in that way. It must’ve been kind of disconcerting,” she asked.

Hiddleston briefly gave the question some thought, took a deep breath, laughed as he exhaled and then artfully–and politely– blew off Guthrie.

She was left giggling nervously and did not press him on the subject.

Suffice to say, the relationship did not end well.

Hiddleston, 35, and Swift, 26, dated for 12 weeks last year. He was reportedly head over heels in love. Swift suddenly ended it last June while he was talking marriage and kids, according to tabloid reports.

For her part, Swift apparently soured on the relationship after Hiddleston left her to film “Thor: Ragnarok” in Australia.

For the record, Hiddleston told GQ: “I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible.” But, man, all those cameras. “A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

Check out the clip below.