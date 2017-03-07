Poses in Harper's Bazaar in 25 Year Tradition

Ciara Latest Celeb To Bare Her Baby Belly (and More!) in Sexy Photos (See!)

is immensely pregnant and just as sexy in a new photo spread in Harper’s Bazaar. She joins a long list of celebs who have posed in the nude while heavy with child. The pose may be old hat, but somehow it never gets tiring.

This has been a year of celebrity pregnancies, led by the Queen of Pop, Beyonce, who has yet to do a mag spread.

Ciara revealed she was pregnant in October and was estimated to be seven months pregnant when the photos were taken. She refused to say how far along she was.

She had one child, Future Zahir, back when she was rapper Future’s baby mama. But she’s since gone legit. She married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson last July. The baby is their first together.

Ciara Bares Baby Bump in Harper’s Bazaar

Needless to say, son Future is highly quizzical about mom’s changing shape. He’s also featured in the photo spread.

“He’ll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby,’” Ciara tells the magazine. “Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.”

In the photos, Ciara bares almost all. She covers her private parts with strategically placed hands or clothing.

The pose was made famous by Demi Moore way back in 1991. She famously posed for a Vogue cover at a time when a nude pregnant woman could still raise more than a few eyebrows.

She was followed by such celebs as Britney Spears (Harper’s Bazaar), Christina Aguilera (Marie Claire), Cindy Crawford (W magazine), Claudia Schiffer (Vogue Germany) and Maria Carey (Life & Style).

Pop culture is slightly more accommodating when it comes to pregnant celebs posing semi-nude, but there’s no question Ciara still grabs your eye.

