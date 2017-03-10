New Look Will Be Featured in New Movie

Kristen Stewart Shaved Head! Find Out Real Reason She Did It (Photos!)

Kristen Stewart’s hit the fashion wall at the L.A. premiere of her new movie “Personal Shopper” by unveiling a eye-opening blonde buzz-cut hairdo and finally explained the move in a new interview. Her radical new look is in keeping with her radical new lifestyle.

Stewart, 26, filled in the blanks in an interview with Willie Gist and Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show.

“I’m doing a movie in a couple of weeks called ‘Underwater,’ and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig on the bottom of the ocean floor, so, for me, it was like, it’s practical,” Kristen said.

“I’m not going to be able to have touch-ups once I have the helmet on. I must shave my head,” she proclaimed.

Kristen Stewart Creates a Buzz (Click Photos to Enlarge!)

Actually, it’s something she’s wanted to do for a long time for novelty of it. “At some point in your life you want to be able to do that,” she explained running her hand over her closely cropped head.

When the director also suggested it, “I was like, ‘That’s a great idea! You should take credit for that one, and I am game… It feels amazing. I just want to head bang all day.”

Stewart unveiled the new look Tuesday (Mar 7.) at the Flux and Cinefamily hosted premiere of the IFC Films picture. She stepped out wearing an A.L.C. top and Sally LaPointe pants.

From there, she hopped a jet to New York City for the east coast premiere. She went glam for the event in a sexy Chanel dress with a halter top. Stewart was braless underneath and flashed some sexy side-boob.

“Personal Shopper” is a horror thriller with a major plot twist. It hits theaters this Friday.

Check out her Today show Interview below.