Big Losers: Poor, Sick, Elderly, Docs, Hospitals

Snaked on a Plan: Trevor Noah Takes Apart Paul Ryan Health Care Bill (See!)

The Republicans are providing an unending steam of material for late night comedy. Trevor Noah is the latest to take apart Paul Ryan's deeply flawed health care bill.

You may recall, during the 2016 campaign, Trump promised that everyone would be covered under the ObamaCare replacement, costs would go down and health care would improve.

Nope… another lie.

So far doctors and hospitals, who are providing the care, are strongly opposed to the measure, which will do nothing to alleviate the nation’s health care crisis.

Indeed, as many as 10 million people will lose health care coverage if the measure is enacted. Millions of others will see their healthcare subsidies shrink in the face of what are sure to be rising premiums.

Trevor noted that the plan creates winners and losers.

The winners are healthy young people were are likely to require few health services, the wealthy, who will received huge tax breaks, and insurers, who will be free to hike deductibles and premiums.

The losers? Merely the poor, the sick and the elderly.

“I’m not a medical expert, but I feel like if one of the losers of your health care plan is sick people, you done fucked up!” Noah said.

The nation’s largest medical association couldn’t agree more.

It came out strongly yesterday in opposition to the Republican-sponsored American Health Care Act because it fails to protect patients and would roll back gains achieved under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as ObamaCare.

James L. Madara, MD, chief executive and executive vice president of the American Medical Association (AMA) wrote a letter to Congressional leaders refusing to support the new Republican bill.

“After seven years of fighting to replace ObamaCare with a GOP plan, Ryan’s moment has finally come-House, Senate White House, all Republican,” he said.

“So after so many years which I can only assume were spent crafting the greatest health care plan in history, let’s see what Americans have won!”

Yes, let’s see. Check out the video below.