Gender Rights at 'Critical Moment in History'

Beyonce, Madonna Lead Celebs in Appeal to Protect Womens' Rights

and other music and movie celebs are raising red flags about a dangerous trend in U.S. policies under President Trump. They say “decades of progress for girls and women” are at risk.” The concerns were voiced in a letter released for International Women’s Day (IWD).

Other boldface names signing the letter include singer John Legend. Salma Hayek, Julia Roberts, Jada Pinkett Smith,and Dakota Johnson.

Trump has few fans among artists and actors, who campaign against him and boycotted his inauguration.

Since his election, their worst fears are coming to fruition at a “critical moment in history” for gender equality.

Gender equality is “the emergency and the opportunity of our time,” it says.

Trump is not mentioned by name in the letter, but it leaves no question that his administration and the Republican Congress are the targets of their concerns.

“Recent legislation and rhetoric have put decades of progress for girls and women at risk,” the letter reads.

“Recent policies and appointments in the United States jeopardize its position as a global leader and positive role model on human rights,” it adds.

advertisement

Women have been at the forefront of protest against the Trump administration, since he won the election last November. More than 500,000 women marked on Washington, D.C., in January to raise concern about women’s issues.

“We fight for our future, because none of us can move forward if half of us are held back,” the letter states.

“All over the world, women are on the front lines, fighting for our future. Yet millions of girls and women are still denied basic equal rights.”

Global Citizen, an advocacy group and Chime For Change, a charity co-founded by Beyonce, Hayek and fashion house Gucci, published the letter to mark IWD.

Separately, Madonna released a short film, titled “Her-Story” in honor of the event.

The singer teamed with photographers Luigi and Iango and Vogue’s German edition to shoot the film. Madonna released it on Facebook, calling it “a film dedicated to all women who fight for freedom!”

“Welcome to the revolution of love, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people, where being uniquely different might truly be considered a crime. The revolution starts here,” Madonna says in a voiceover of the opening scene

The video features songs by composer David Chalmin, Madonna (“Virgin Mary”) and Libby Larkin (“Billy Goat”)

Check out Madonna’s clip below.