Based on Real-Life Adventure of Percy Fawcett

Robert Pattinson Ducks Arrows in New 'Lost City of Z' UK Trailer (Watch!)

ducks arrows in a scene from a new trailer released in Great Britain for his upcoming movie “Lost City of Z.” Pattinson co-stars within the true life story of Amazon explorer

For once, Pattinson doesn’t have to fake an American accent in the action adventure bio-pic.

He plays Cpl. Henry Costin, Fawcett’s aide de camp and loyal sidekick who travels with him to the deepest reaches of the Amazon basin in Brazil around the turn of the 19th Century.

Sienna Miller plays Fawcett’s long-suffering wife.

Fawcett was determined to prove that and advanced civilization once flourished in the region, upending conventional wisdom that Amazon tribes were all primitive savages.

Of course, he’s ridiculed by the stodgy scientific community.

Fawcett made several journeys into the Amazon and found tantalizing evidence to prove his theory. But on his last expedition in 1925, he disappeared without a trace along with his son Jack Fawcett, played by Tom Holland.

Bobby Smalldridge also shares the role as 7-year-old Jack and Tom Mulheron plays him as a young man.

Pattinson grew a bushy beard for the role and wasn’t too fond of it.

“Oh god, it took forever to grow. I was so happy to get rid of it. It was disgusting, the whole thing was disgusting,” he told The Hollywood Reporter last November.

“And I had lost so much weight by the end of the shoot — nearly 35 pounds, we weren’t eating the entire time — that when I shaved it off, it was like I had no bottom half of my face. I was like a small, strange squirrel,” he said.

James Gray directs based on an adaptation of the 2009 book of the same name by David Grann.

The movie hits theaters in April.

Check out the new trailer below.