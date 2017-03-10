More Action, Less Talk as Plots Finally Collide

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington (Jon Snow) Spills Season 7 Hints (Trailer)

who plays Jon Snow on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” talked about upcoming season and offered some tantalizing hints about what fans can expect when the show returns in July.

Long-time fans have had to deal with a dizzying array of characters and plot lines that rarely seemed to intersect.

In order to develop the story, shows were a lot of talk with only snippets of action. But that’s changed over time, and the new season will likely include a lot more action.

“They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI …” Harington told Huffington Post.

“We’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques. I think we’re trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons.”

Harington’s Jon Snow has been a principal character throughout the series. He’s even been killed and brought back to life.

Other characters haven’t been so lucky, which has been a blessing in disguise. The show is a little easier to follow now with fewer main characters and the plot lines are slowly converging.

The emphasis in Season 7, which has three fewer episodes, will be action and big scenes, like the highly successful battle between the Stark and Bolton armies in Season 6.

“I certainly did more this season than I’ve ever done. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes,” Harington revealed.

“They really focused it because less characters are coming in, and they’re focusing in on the existing ones, and there are lots of people who cross paths, and that’s something that I think the audience has been waiting for for a long time,” he added.

That seems to suggest that the north’s epic battle against the White Walkers will begin, while in the south, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) may finally reach the shores of Westeros and confront the Lanisters.

It will also be interesting to see how characters like Arya will fit in.

In a new teaser for the show, one major house goes down in flames and Snow can be heard to utter: “There is only one war that matters. The Great War. And it is here.”

There’s one way Season 7 may be disappointing. The episodes will likely leave a lot of threads hanging to set up Season 8, which is expected to the show’s last.

“You have to live up to the hype that’s surrounded the show and the worst thing would be to end without really pushing and trying new things. Even if it’s a failure, at least trying to go out with a bang,” Harington said.

“Game of Thrones” returns July 16th. Check out the trailer below.

