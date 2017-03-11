May Be Most Versatile Actress in Hollywood

Charlize Theron Goes Nuclear in New Atomic Blonde Red Band Trailer (See!)

plays a deadly assassin and looks the part in a new red band trailer for her upcoming film “Atomic Blonde.” From her cold stare to her imposing physique, agent Lorraine Broughton isn’t someone you want to meet in a dark alley.

Theron may be the most versatile actress in Hollywood.

From her Oscar turn as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003 flick “Monster,” to her recent turn as Queen Ravenna in the Snow White movies, Theron knows how to play evil.

She pulls it all together as an MI6 agent on the hunt for double agents in 1989 Berlin, just before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

That’s right, the Russians are the bad guys again. Perfect timing.

The movie, billed as a “breakneck” action-thriller, is helmed by “John Wick” Director David Leitch, so you know it’s going to have a savage punch.

If there is any doubt, Theron explodes in the opening scene of the trailer, taking on two goons on a staircase in an martial arts exhibition.

Theron, who is an athletic 5-feet, 10-inches tall, is imposing on the screen without any special effects. Her character has an icy stare, gritty sexuality and swears like a sailor, the main reason for the red band label.

Theron brings an intensity to the big screen that makes it hard to take your eyes off her. Not surprising since she’s in sexually charged scenes in the trailer, including hot girl-on-girl action.

John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, also star in the film,

The movie is based on the graphic novel series “The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad wrote the screenplay.

This film is going to be a meal ticket for Theron for some time to come. Atomic Blonde will be dropped on audiences, July 28.

Check out the trailer below.