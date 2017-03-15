Images From Clothes Fitting Two Years Ago

Emma Watson Dressing Room Photos Hacked, Posted Online; No Nudes

is the latest celebrity to see private photos posted online although she’s spared the embarrassment of having nudes going viral. The photos appear to be from at least two dressing room fitting sessions.

More than 100 photos are included in the batch IM found online.

Users of Reddit, a popular Internet forum, said hacked pictures of her and fellow actress Amanda Seyfried had been spotted on “the dark web.”

The photos of Seyfried show her topless and performing oral sex.

At worst, the photos examined by IM some show her posing in swimsuits and braless in flowing dresses with plunging necklines that show considerable cleavage.

All her private parts are appropriately covered in the photos examined.

IM is weighing whether to publish them.

Although the “Harry Potter” actress isn’t known to wear provocative clothes, she has been photographed in fashion magazines in increasingly revealing poses.

A recent photo feature in Vanity Fair magazine showed her braless, exposing her “under boobs.” While risque for her, they are not even “R” rated.

The latest photos were thought to have been hacked from a computer, according to some tabloid reports.

For her part, Watson released a statement through her lawyers to knock down claims some of the photos showed her undressed.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs,” a spokesperson said. “Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

The photos are at least two years old, a rep said.

Allegedly nude photos of Watson have surfaced over the years, but invariably proved to be fake.

In 2010, while a student at Brown University, a photo circulated on campus purportedly showing her nude next to a hot tub. Like others, the photo was fake.

Watson has never done a nude movie scene, although she once said she would consider doffing her kit, if the role justified it.

Other celebrities haven’t been so lucky. Nude photos and videos were hacked and released online involving Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and nearly 100 others.

The hacker, Edward Majerczyk, 29, of Chicago, was sentenced to nine months in prison for hacking 30 celebrities and stealing nude photos.