MSNBC Host Lays Egg; Did Trump Play Her?

Stephen Cobert Roasts Rachel Madow Over Hyped Trump Tax 'Scoop' (see!)

did his besttwo skewer the MSNBC host for her much hyped show about obtainingtaxes, which mysteriously turned up in an investigative reporter’s mailbox.

Given that the two-page 1040 document from Trump’s 2005 return painted him in a favorable light without details, Trump was immediately suspected of leaking it.

Despite the suspicious origin, Maddow, nonetheless, went overboard hyping her journalistic “scoop.”

To make matters worse, she went on a 15-minute diatribe talking about the whole issue of Trump’s taxes and the fact that he failed to release them as promised, before getting to the meat of the issue.

The show brought up the old advertising slogan, “Where’s the beef?”

In this case, there wasn’t much. It was more like a soy burger.

Colbert made the point by doing a riff on the even older joke: “Why did the chicken cross the road?”

“I have in my hand something very significant. It is a joke. A joke that we have confirmed has been heard by Donald Trump…” he said.

“Why did the chicken…, but first a word on chickens.”

You get the drift.

Trump often claims about liberal media bias, and Maddow has never tried to hide hers. But this is less about that and more about when you’ve got the goods go with them, when you don’t shut up.

Maddow was also out doing damage control. She appeared on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to explain her scoop that wasn’t.

Check out the videos below.

