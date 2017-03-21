Vogue Cover Cements Fashion Icon Status

Selena Gomez Sizzles for Spring as She Finally Finds Herself (Photos)

Selena Gomez went through a long struggle to find herself as she transitioned from her success as a Disney child star to an adult singer and actress. But she’s learned how to accept herself and keep it real for her fans, which is exactly where she wants to be.

The 24-year-old singer opens up in a new Vogue magazine interview and debuts on its cover, cementing her status as a fashion icon for 20-somethings.

It can’t get much better than that, these days, but the road to where she is was a rocky one.

Selena’s self-confidence never matched her natural beauty and her amazing stage presence.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me My self-esteem was shot,” she tells the magazine.

“I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it—which, I think, was a complete distortion,” she says.

