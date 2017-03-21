Wait! Unintentional! He Says; Believe It?

Pussy Grabbing Lives! Bonner Bolton Diddles Sharna Burgess on DWTS (see!)

, a world champion professional bull rider and sometime model, was acting with less than model behavior on Dancing with the Stars Monday (Mar. 20) — or so it seemed.

He “somehow” fondled partner Sharna Burgess’s crotch in what looked like a pussy grabbing move.

Of course the whole thing was caught on video and promptly went viral.

But Bolton protested it was “totally unintentional.”

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd had just wrapped their dance and were crowding in to a group that included Bolton and Burgess.

Burgess turned around and stood in front of her partner Bolton draped his arm around her waist in what looked like an awkward move.

His hand ended up at crotch level of her Daisy Duke hot pants and his fingers bumped up against her lady part.

If Bolton was unaware of what he was doing, Burgess wasn’t. She grabbed his hand and pushed it to the side.

“I was just stargazed by Nick and Peta‘s performance and I was looking at the TV screen,” Bolton protested.

“I felt her bump into me yet I wasn’t really looking at what was bumping into me,” Bonner told ET. “There was some hand placement that went south, so to speak… totally unintentional.”

Ever since Donald Trump’s 2005 conversation with Billy Bush went public during the 2016 election, pussy grabbing has become part of the national lexicon.

