Television Remake All About Boobs, Bodies

Dwayne Johnson, Baywatch Jiggle Hit Big Screen in New Trailer (watch!)

better known for action-thrillers, tries a new genre–action-comedy–in a new trailer for the upcoming big-screen return of the popular 1980s television show “Baywatch.” Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of jiggle to go around.

Ironically, the television show debuted on NBC in 1989 and only last one season.

But the show’s star, David Hasselhoff and executive producers Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Greg Bonann, revived it for sale in the first-run syndication market in 1991.

The rest is history. The show became a hit, especially overseas where the fascination with California culture runs high. The show ran through 2001.

Although Hasselhoff, the head lifeguard on a California beach was the star, the show’s big attraction was a bevy of girls and hunky guys in tight-fitting swimsuits. The jiggle factor was off the scale and the show was often criticized for its exhibitionism.

Yet, it’s popularity helped launch the career of a number of Hollywood vixens, such as Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth and Carman Electra.

The plot revolves around two mismatched lifeguards, who must work out their differences to stop a criminal plot, according to the movie’s synopsis.

But does that really matter? The movie is all about the visuals.

It also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Hasselhoff and Anderson also reprise their roles in cameos.

The movie opens in May. Check out the trailer below.