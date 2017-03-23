A Modern-Day Punk'd with Social Media Angle

Lindsay Lohan's Back! See What the Hot Mess Is Up To Now (Video, Pics!)

, who finally dropped out of the tabloid media whirl two years ago, is trying to make a comeback as the host of a television show that plays off social media. But when she’s says she’s back, she means, kinda, sorta, maybe…

The “Mean Girls” actress fled to London for some privacy a little over two years ago.

Now, she has a trailer in her pocket and is reportedly shopping “The Anti-Social Network” to various television networks.

Think Ashton Kutcher’s “Punk’d” on MTV, with a social media twist. Lohan, now 30 (looks 40, needs to lay off the cigs), will host the show.

“I love social media, I mean, I am social media. And everybody knows you should never leave your phone laying around, especially near me,” Lindsay says in the trailer.

So here’s how it works.

To snag (not shag) a contestant, Lindsay enlists the help of a friend, family member, spouse, partner, whatever to lift (not shoplift) the person’s social media accounts for 24 hours.

The contestant has to perform three embarrassing tasks, sort of like the grief she went through during her turbulent tabloid years.

If they’re successful, they get their accounts back; they also win a bunch of prizes.

The idea is to test someone’s dependence on social media.

As an extra kicker, they’ll get to meet Lindsay! They won’t know she’s behind the prank until the very end.

“I’m back, bitches,” Lohan says in the trailer. Well, not exactly.

From the look of it, she won’t be returning to he old haunts in Los Angeles or New York City. She’ll be filming the series in the UK.

Last month, Lohan launched an Instagram campaign to convince Disney to let her play Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

Um…. no.

Lohan spent almost five years partying non-stop beginning with a DUI arrest in 2007. Her acting career tanked, and she ended up making a couple of trips to rehab, not to mention a half-dozen arrests.

She hasn’t had a steady gig since she appeared in her own docu-series on the Oprah Network in 2014. She also made her stage debut in London the same year, starring in a revival of David Mamet’s play Speed-the-Plow.

Check out the trailer below, and see what you’ve been missing in a hot photo spread from 2914,

