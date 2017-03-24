Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

Hailey Baldwin Like You've Never Seen Her Before in Sizzling Photos (See!)

Hailey Baldwin is still working on her fashion career. So at the moment, she’s probably famous just for being the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin (the young one). But she has a lot to work with and shows almost all of it off in a sizzling photo spread.

Hailey, 20, is a tabloid darling who is often spotted at fashion shows, when she isn’t walking in one.

She gets her sultry exotic looks from her mother, Kennya Deodato, who has European-Brazilian roots. Kennya is the granddaughter of Brazilian musician Eumir Deodato.

Older sister, Alaia, also works as a fashion model.

Hailey’s fashion resume so far includes campaigns for H&M, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

But she appears in her most eye-opening photo spread yet in Lui, a French fashion magazine, known for cutting edge styling.

Baldwin posed for photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti in a shots that included various states of undress, but no private parts. She’s topless in photos with her arms or hands strategically placed to avoid an x-rating.

In another photo, she throws on a Marc Jacobs sweater.

Baldwin was most recently spotted out Wednesday night (Mar. 22) at the launch of to gal pal Justine Skye’s Forever 21 festival season collection in Los Angeles.

She’s part of the infamous Hollywood squad that includes Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Jaden and Willow Smith.

Check out her photos.

