Will Kickoff Summer Blockbuster Season

Guardians Of Galaxy Rock (and Roll) in New Trailer for Hot Sequel (watch!)

Guardians of the Glaxy–Star Lord, Gamora, Drax and Baby Groot–bust up the universe in a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel superhero sequel. Expect more of the same in the new movie; lots of bang-bang, quips and an explosion of special effects.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is a sequel to the 2014 movie by the same name, which grossed a whopping $773.3 million worldwide. About half came for the United States.

If that’s not sequel material, nothing is. Even the critics loved the original. The picture scored a 91 rating on rottentomatoes, which tracks movie reviews.

Marvel is no slouch either when it comes to superhero blockbusters. It’s behind the Iron Man, Thor, Captain America Avengers franchises, all successful in their own right.

The ensemble cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn and a couple of old-timers, Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell.

Guardians is billed as an “epic space adventure,” based on brash adventurer Peter Quill who went on the run from unrelenting bounty hunters after stealing a mysterious orb sought by Ronan, the movie’s powerful villain.

Quill teams up with a an odd assortment of characters. They return in the sequel, set a few months after the last film’s end.

They struggle to keep their new-found family together, while helping Peter Quill learn more about his mysterious parents, according to a movie synopsis.

Judging from the trailer it’s going to be an uproarious adventure fraught with epic battles.

The film is in theaters in 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D May 5.

Check out the trailer below.