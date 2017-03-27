Blasts Male Producers Over Creative Control

Abby Lee Miller Quits Dance Moms in Epic Rant Before Fraud Sentencing

, the mercurial host of the Lifetime network show “Dance Moms,” is refusing to go on with the show. She announced her departure in a full-on social media meltdown over “creative control.” But Miller’s upcoming sentencing for tax fraud could have something to do with it.

Miller, a childrens’ dance instructor with a someone checkered past, rose from the obscurity of her Pittsburgh dance studio to national prominence.

Along the way, she raised the hackles of professional dance instructors and parents’ groups with her abrasive style. At one time or another, she was accused of everything from assault to child abuse.

Meanwhile, some parents’ groups complained that she was over-sexualizing pre-teen dancers in a quest for ratings.

Two years ago, Kelly Hyland, a former dance mom on the show charged in a lawsuit that Miller routinely abused and bullied children. Hyland’s daughters, Brooke, then-16, and Paige, then-13, were cast members.

“This show promotes children, girls as young as 8 years old, in blatant and overtly sexualized costumes and dance routines,” wrote Cynthia Tyler of Antwerp, NY, on a petition to have the show canceled.

“Abby Lee Miller continually and viciously lambastes these young children…” she added.

Nonetheless, the Disney/ABC Network, which owns the Lifetime cable channel doggedly stuck by Miller, even after she was indicted in October a year ago for bankruptcy fraud. Miller hid income and assets from the court.

The latest explosion came in an Instagram post. In all caps, Miller wrote:

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

Oddly, Miller has never danced professionally, either.

She was forced to declare bankruptcy after her Pittsburgh studio went broke. Her fortunes took a turn for the better when Lifetime created a reality show featuring her in 2011.

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” she said.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 8. She faces a lengthy jail sentence and up to $5 million in fines.

Check out her Instagram post below.