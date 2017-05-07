Alec Baldwin Steals Scene With Donald Cameo

Joe and Mika Get Freaky in SNL Skit, But 'The Donald' Steals It (Watch!)

and, hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” are engaged, and “Saturday Night Live” paid homage with a cold open dedicated to their romance. Warning: You can’t unsee them get freaky.

Fortunately, Alec Baldwin rides to the rescue. He doesn’t appear on camera, but is hilarious nonetheless.

Baldwin calls in t the show impersonating Donald Trump impersonating a White House PR person to hype “TrumpCare.”

The versatile Kate McKinnon plays Mika and Alex Moffat plays Joe. For there, it’s all goo-goo eyes and catty sex talk.

The slightest sexual innuendo and Mika gets orgasmic, especially when Joe flips her a little tongue. They get major side-eyes from their guests.

Fortunately, “White House spokesman” John Miller phones in. Wow, his voice sounds soooo familiar.

The scene was from news reports that Trump would impersonate PR spokesmen to brag about his latest achievements.

That’s when the skit went over the top.

“Mika, I’m just celebrating the fantastic success we had yesterday in Congress with the new health care law,” the spokesman says. “After Congress voted, we had a party. There was beer…”

“The disaster that was ObamaCare has finally been repealed,” he boasted.

But Joe quickly set him straight.

Check out the clip below.